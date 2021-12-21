How to Watch Pistons at Knicks

The Knicks look to rebound from a loss with the red-hot Pistons in town.

The Pistons (5–24) do not often have the chance to start a win streak this season, but they have a chance Tuesday against the Knicks (13–17). The Pistons are one of only two teams in the NBA this season to not have a single winning streak.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Tuesday marks the first meting of the season between these two Eastern Conference foes, with the Knicks winning all three games last season by a net margin of 74 points.

These are two very different teams this season, particularly with the addition of Cade Cunningham for the Pistons.

Cunningham was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Over his last 10 games, Cunningham is averaging 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks plus rebounds per game.

In their last 10 games, the Knicks are 2–8, while Pistons have gone 1–9.

The Pistons will be without Jerami Grant (thumb) and Kelly Olynyk (knee) while the Knicks have many players in the COVID-19 protocols, including R.J. Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride.

