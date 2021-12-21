How to Watch Pistons at Knicks

Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Knicks look to rebound from a loss with the red-hot Pistons in town.
    Author:

    The Pistons (5–24) do not often have the chance to start a win streak this season, but they have a chance Tuesday against the Knicks (13–17). The Pistons are one of only two teams in the NBA this season to not have a single winning streak.

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Watch Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tuesday marks the first meting of the season between these two Eastern Conference foes, with the Knicks winning all three games last season by a net margin of 74 points.

    These are two very different teams this season, particularly with the addition of Cade Cunningham for the Pistons.

    Cunningham was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Over his last 10 games, Cunningham is averaging 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks plus rebounds per game.

    In their last 10 games, the Knicks are 2–8, while Pistons have gone 1–9.

    The Pistons will be without Jerami Grant (thumb) and Kelly Olynyk (knee) while the Knicks have many players in the COVID-19 protocols, including R.J. Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

