How to Watch Pistons at Knicks

It's unlikely that fans will get to see No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham today due to injury, but that just means more time for Killian Hayes when the Pistons face the Knicks.

The Knicks (2-0) have looked solid in the preseason and welcome in the short-handed Pistons (1-1) for another look at the roster before the regular season.

Last year, the Knicks won with youth, grit and by teams missing every shot against them throughout the season while the Pistons lost with youth, an unbalanced roster and a lack of identity.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks:

Game Date: Oct. 13, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Through two games, new offensive weapons Kemba Walker (9.0 points per game) and Evan Fournier (13.0 points per game) have looked strong without taking from the dynamic that allowed the Knicks to get to the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

RJ Barrett’s play has to make Knicks fans very excited. He is averaging 17.5 points, 3.0 assists while shooting 50% from three (7-14) in 28.0 minutes per game.

Those numbers aren't necessarily out of this world, but they show a carryover from last year with another almost 10% jump in three-point shooting on volume. If Barrett is doing that around Julius Randle’s playmaking, Walker and Fournier’s new scoring punch, with the bench mobbing opponents benches, these Knicks are going to be a problem.

For the Pistons, everything hinges on Cade Cunningham, who is likely out with an ankle sprain. Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes are very important to the team's future, but they are pieces and Cunningham might be a centerpiece.

