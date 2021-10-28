Skip to main content
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pistons, one of just two winless teams left in the NBA, look to take advantage of the dysfunctional 76ers.
    Author:

    The 76ers (2-2) will host the Pistons (0-3) on Thursday in an Eastern Conference matchup. Both teams currently sit outside of the playoff picture in the early going.

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 28th, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    You can live stream Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Sixers are still without Ben Simmons, while star center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with a knee injury for the game. Embiid is averaging 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game so far this season, second among the team's starters in both categories to Tobias Harris, who is putting up 20.0 and 9.3. Andre Drummond is grabbing 12.0 rebounds per game off the bench.

    Philly is averaging 110.0 points per game while allowing 106.5.

    As for Detroit, the team is still awaiting the debut of No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, who has missed the team's first three games with an ankle injury.

    Detroit is last in the NBA in points per game at just 91.3, led by Saddiq Bey at 18.0 per game. Bey is also the team's leading rebounder at 10.7 per game.

    Free-agent acquisition Kelly Olynyk is averaging 13.7 points per game, third on the Pistons.

    This will be the first time this season that these two teams have played.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
