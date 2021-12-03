How to Watch Pistons at Suns

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Currently riding the longest winning streak in the NBA, the Suns will host the rebuilding Pistons on Thursday night.
    On Thursday night, the Suns will host the Pistons. This will be a matchup between the hottest team in the NBA and one of the coldest.

    Regardless, Phoenix will be shorthanded, leaving the door open for the Pistons to pull off an upset.

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Phoenix Suns Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Live Stream: You can stream Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Suns are on a 17-game winning streak and have the best record in NBA at 18-3. In the month of November, they didn’t lose a single game.

    Currently without Devin Booker for a handful of games, Phoenix will need production from their other core pieces against the Pistons today. Deandre Ayton has been dominant in the paint this season, while Mikal Bridges has been one of the best defenders in the NBA.

    On the flip side, Detroit is on a seven-game losing streak and has a record of 4-17. In the middle of a rebuild, the team is simply looking to develop its young prospects for the future.

    Although they’ve been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, the Pistons have one of the NBA’s brightest stars in Cade Cunningham. As the face of the franchise, the rookie has averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest.

    On the longest winning streak in the history of the franchise, will the Suns’ run be ended by the Pistons?

    Regional restrictions may apply.

