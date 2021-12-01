How to Watch Pistons at Trail Blazers

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The fifth-place team in the Central Division in the Pistons takes on the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
    The Pistons are 4–16 on the season and are in fifth place in the Central Division entering their game Tuesday against the Trail Blazers. They have lost all five of their last five games, to the Lakers twice, Heat, Bucks and Clippers.

    The Trail Blazers are 10–10 this season and in second in the Northwest. They are 3–2 in their last five games. They beat the Bulls, Sixers and Nuggets, but they bring a two-game losing streak into this game, having lost to the Kings and Warriors.

    Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT ROOT Sports Network

    Live stream the Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Trail Blazers rank fifth in the league in points per game scoring an average of 111 points per contest. That is due in large part to All-Star guard Damian Lillard, who is averaging a team-high 22 points and 7.9 assists per game.

    The Pistons got the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft after last season and selected Cade Cunningham. So far, he hasn't lived up to his lofty expectations. He is, however, improving rapidly. He is up to averaging 13.0 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game and a team-leading 4.8 assists per game.

    This is the first of two matchups between these two opponents this season, one at each home court.

    Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
