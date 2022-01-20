How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pistons look to gain experience for their young stars as the Kings want to make a run to the play-in tournament.

The Pistons are 10-32 midway through the season. They are the second-worst team in the league in front of only the 8-37 Magic. 

They rank last or second-to-last in every major stat shooting category, including free-throw percentage, field-goal percentage and three-point percentage.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

Live stream the Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They are led in scoring by Jerami Grant, who averages 20.1 points per game, and in rebounds by Isaiah Stewart, who averages 7.6 points per game and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Detroit will travel to face Sacramento on Wednesday. The Kings are 18-28 on the season and rank No. 11 in the Western Conference. They are one position out of the play-in tournament. They are 1.5 games behind the Trailblazers for No. 10

De'Aaron Fox leads the team in scoring with 20.9 points per game. He also adds 5.1 assists per game and 3.7 rebounds. His wingman, Tyrese Haliburton, averages 13.7 points per game and a team-leading 7.1 assists per game.

Sacramento needs this win to keep its hopes alive at a run for the play-in tournament or even an automatic bid to the playoffs. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 10
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

42 seconds ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

42 seconds ago
USATSI_17516139
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

42 seconds ago
colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State

42 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

42 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

42 seconds ago
1597183576278
entertainment

How to Watch Growing Belushi Season 2 Premiere

42 seconds ago
81hkZt-iUbL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Chaos in Court Season 2 Premiere

42 seconds ago
Jan 17, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy