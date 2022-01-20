How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

The Pistons look to gain experience for their young stars as the Kings want to make a run to the play-in tournament.

The Pistons are 10-32 midway through the season. They are the second-worst team in the league in front of only the 8-37 Magic.

They rank last or second-to-last in every major stat shooting category, including free-throw percentage, field-goal percentage and three-point percentage.

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

They are led in scoring by Jerami Grant, who averages 20.1 points per game, and in rebounds by Isaiah Stewart, who averages 7.6 points per game and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Detroit will travel to face Sacramento on Wednesday. The Kings are 18-28 on the season and rank No. 11 in the Western Conference. They are one position out of the play-in tournament. They are 1.5 games behind the Trailblazers for No. 10

De'Aaron Fox leads the team in scoring with 20.9 points per game. He also adds 5.1 assists per game and 3.7 rebounds. His wingman, Tyrese Haliburton, averages 13.7 points per game and a team-leading 7.1 assists per game.

Sacramento needs this win to keep its hopes alive at a run for the play-in tournament or even an automatic bid to the playoffs.

