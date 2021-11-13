Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two top rookies face off Saturday as the Raptors host the Pistons in this NBA matchup.
    Author:

    In the 2021 NBA draft, the Pistons took Cade Cunningham with the top overall pick while the Raptors selected Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick. These rookies have both had solid seasons to this point and will face off on Saturday night in Toronto.

    The Raptors have exceeded expectations so far. Their 7–6 record puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference, which is especially impressive considering Toronto has been without their best player, Pascal Siakam, all season.

    Barnes has been a huge piece of the Raptors' success, averaging 16.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game thus far.

    Detroit has the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 2–9 this season. Cunningham got off to a slow start, but he is starting to get more comfortable at this level. Through six games, the rookie has averaged 12.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

    The Pistons will be on the second night of a back-to-back against the Raptors after a 20-point loss to the Cavaliers on Friday.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Raptors

