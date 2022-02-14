How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards

On Monday night in NBA action the Pistons will hit the road to take on the Wizards in Washington D.C.

The 2021-22 NBA season is close to reaching the All-Star break and teams are looking to pick up a couple of wins before reaching that point. With the season over halfway completed, the playoff picture is starting to slowly shape up. On Monday night, there are plenty of games to watch, with one of those matchups featuring the Pistons traveling to Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards.

How to Watch the Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

The Pistons hold a 12-44 record and are headed for another high draft pick. Detroit has quite a few talented players on the roster, but it is a few years away from getting back into serious contention. Last time out, the Pistons ended up losing to the Hornets by a final score of 141-119.

On the other side, the Wizards are just 25-30 after a hot start to the season. Bradley Beal is out for the rest of the season and Washington is not going to be a playoff contender. In its last game, the Wizards ended up losing to the Kings by a final score of 123-110.

Plenty of talented players will take the court tonight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the win.

