Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of sliding teams square off when the Detroit Pistons (4-19) host the Washington Wizards (14-11) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Pistons will look to break a nine-game losing streak against the Wizards, losers of three straight. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Wizards
- The Pistons average 7.4 fewer points per game (99.0) than the Wizards give up (106.4).
- Detroit is 3-2 when scoring more than 106.4 points.
- Washington has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 99.0 points.
- The Wizards average just 3.2 fewer points per game (105.5) than the Pistons give up (108.7).
- When it scores more than 108.7 points, Washington is 7-2.
- Detroit's record is 3-6 when it gives up fewer than 105.5 points.
- The Pistons are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Wizards allow to opponents.
- Detroit is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
- This season, Washington has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.0% from the field.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Pistons this season is Jerami Grant, who averages 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
- Isaiah Stewart leads Detroit in rebounding, averaging 8.0 per game, while Cade Cunningham leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
- The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Cunningham, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- The Detroit steals leader is Cunningham, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Stewart, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal's points (22.5 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wizards' leaderboards.
- Kyle Kuzma grabs 8.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.9 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is reliable from three-point range and leads the Wizards with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Caldwell-Pope (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Clippers
L 107-96
Away
11/28/2021
Lakers
L 110-106
Away
11/30/2021
Trail Blazers
L 110-92
Away
12/2/2021
Suns
L 114-103
Away
12/6/2021
Thunder
L 114-103
Home
12/8/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/10/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/12/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/14/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/16/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/18/2021
Rockets
-
Home
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Spurs
L 116-99
Away
12/1/2021
Timberwolves
W 115-107
Home
12/3/2021
Cavaliers
L 116-101
Home
12/5/2021
Raptors
L 102-90
Away
12/6/2021
Pacers
L 116-110
Away
12/8/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/11/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/13/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
12/15/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/16/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/18/2021
Jazz
-
Away