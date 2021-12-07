Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Dec 6, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of sliding teams square off when the Detroit Pistons (4-19) host the Washington Wizards (14-11) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Pistons will look to break a nine-game losing streak against the Wizards, losers of three straight. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Wizards

The Pistons average 7.4 fewer points per game (99.0) than the Wizards give up (106.4).

Detroit is 3-2 when scoring more than 106.4 points.

Washington has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 99.0 points.

The Wizards average just 3.2 fewer points per game (105.5) than the Pistons give up (108.7).

When it scores more than 108.7 points, Washington is 7-2.

Detroit's record is 3-6 when it gives up fewer than 105.5 points.

The Pistons are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Wizards allow to opponents.

Detroit is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

This season, Washington has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.0% from the field.

Pistons Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Pistons this season is Jerami Grant, who averages 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Isaiah Stewart leads Detroit in rebounding, averaging 8.0 per game, while Cade Cunningham leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.

The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Cunningham, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

The Detroit steals leader is Cunningham, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Stewart, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal's points (22.5 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wizards' leaderboards.

Kyle Kuzma grabs 8.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.9 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is reliable from three-point range and leads the Wizards with 2.1 made threes per game.

Caldwell-Pope (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Clippers L 107-96 Away 11/28/2021 Lakers L 110-106 Away 11/30/2021 Trail Blazers L 110-92 Away 12/2/2021 Suns L 114-103 Away 12/6/2021 Thunder L 114-103 Home 12/8/2021 Wizards - Home 12/10/2021 Pelicans - Away 12/12/2021 Nets - Home 12/14/2021 Bulls - Away 12/16/2021 Pacers - Away 12/18/2021 Rockets - Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule