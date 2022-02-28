Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (27-33) play the Detroit Pistons (14-46) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Arena: Capital One Arena
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pistons
- The 107.5 points per game the Wizards score are 5.0 fewer points than the Pistons allow (112.5).
- Washington is 14-5 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
- When Detroit gives up fewer than 107.5 points, it is 9-12.
- The Pistons score an average of 102.6 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 110.3 the Wizards allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.3 points, Detroit is 9-8.
- Washington has a 12-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.6 points.
- The Wizards are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.
- The Wizards average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.7 rebounds less than the Pistons.
- The Wizards are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank ninth.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wizards is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
- The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kuzma, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
- The Washington steals leader is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham racks up 15.6 points and adds 5.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.2 points per game and adds 1.0 assist per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pistons with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.
