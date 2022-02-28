Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles toward Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe

The Washington Wizards (27-33) play the Detroit Pistons (14-46) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pistons

The 107.5 points per game the Wizards score are 5.0 fewer points than the Pistons allow (112.5).

Washington is 14-5 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

When Detroit gives up fewer than 107.5 points, it is 9-12.

The Pistons score an average of 102.6 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 110.3 the Wizards allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.3 points, Detroit is 9-8.

Washington has a 12-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.6 points.

The Wizards are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.

The Wizards average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.7 rebounds less than the Pistons.

The Wizards are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank ninth.

Wizards Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wizards is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kuzma, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

The Washington steals leader is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch