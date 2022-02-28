Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles toward Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe

Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles toward Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe

The Washington Wizards (27-33) play the Detroit Pistons (14-46) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pistons

  • The 107.5 points per game the Wizards score are 5.0 fewer points than the Pistons allow (112.5).
  • Washington is 14-5 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
  • When Detroit gives up fewer than 107.5 points, it is 9-12.
  • The Pistons score an average of 102.6 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 110.3 the Wizards allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 110.3 points, Detroit is 9-8.
  • Washington has a 12-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.6 points.
  • The Wizards are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.
  • The Wizards average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.7 rebounds less than the Pistons.
  • The Wizards are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank ninth.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wizards is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
  • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kuzma, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
  • The Washington steals leader is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham racks up 15.6 points and adds 5.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.2 points per game and adds 1.0 assist per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pistons with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
28 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles toward Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
29 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Phoenix won 124-104. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) shoots during the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
33 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
34 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
35 minutes ago
Feb 23, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State won 78-70. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy