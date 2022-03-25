Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (30-42) will try to break an eight-game road slide when they square off against the Detroit Pistons (20-53) on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Wizards

The 104.4 points per game the Pistons average are 7.2 fewer points than the Wizards give up (111.6).

When Detroit scores more than 111.6 points, it is 12-8.

Washington is 15-6 when allowing fewer than 104.4 points.

The Wizards' 108.2 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 112.4 the Pistons give up to opponents.

Washington has put together a 17-7 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Detroit has a 12-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.

The Pistons are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Wizards allow to opponents.

Detroit has an 8-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

Washington is 20-12 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons leader in points and assists is Cade Cunningham, who puts up 17.1 points per game to go with 5.5 assists.

Isaiah Stewart is Detroit's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 8.2 points per game.

Saddiq Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pistons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Cunningham is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma is atop nearly all of the Wizards' leaderboards by collecting 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.

Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/15/2022 Heat L 105-98 Away 3/17/2022 Magic W 134-120 Away 3/19/2022 Cavaliers L 113-109 Away 3/21/2022 Trail Blazers L 119-115 Home 3/23/2022 Hawks W 122-101 Home 3/25/2022 Wizards - Home 3/27/2022 Knicks - Home 3/29/2022 Nets - Away 3/31/2022 76ers - Home 4/1/2022 Thunder - Away 4/3/2022 Pacers - Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule