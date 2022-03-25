Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (30-42) will try to break an eight-game road slide when they square off against the Detroit Pistons (20-53) on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards

  • Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Wizards

  • The 104.4 points per game the Pistons average are 7.2 fewer points than the Wizards give up (111.6).
  • When Detroit scores more than 111.6 points, it is 12-8.
  • Washington is 15-6 when allowing fewer than 104.4 points.
  • The Wizards' 108.2 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 112.4 the Pistons give up to opponents.
  • Washington has put together a 17-7 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
  • Detroit has a 12-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.
  • The Pistons are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Wizards allow to opponents.
  • Detroit has an 8-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
  • Washington is 20-12 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons leader in points and assists is Cade Cunningham, who puts up 17.1 points per game to go with 5.5 assists.
  • Isaiah Stewart is Detroit's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 8.2 points per game.
  • Saddiq Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pistons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • Cunningham is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma is atop nearly all of the Wizards' leaderboards by collecting 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
  • Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/15/2022

Heat

L 105-98

Away

3/17/2022

Magic

W 134-120

Away

3/19/2022

Cavaliers

L 113-109

Away

3/21/2022

Trail Blazers

L 119-115

Home

3/23/2022

Hawks

W 122-101

Home

3/25/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/27/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/29/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/31/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/1/2022

Thunder

-

Away

4/3/2022

Pacers

-

Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Nuggets

L 127-109

Home

3/18/2022

Knicks

L 100-97

Away

3/19/2022

Lakers

W 127-119

Home

3/21/2022

Rockets

L 115-97

Away

3/24/2022

Bucks

L 114-102

Away

3/25/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/27/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/29/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/30/2022

Magic

-

Home

4/1/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

4/3/2022

Celtics

-

Away

