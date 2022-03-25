How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (30-42) will try to break an eight-game road slide when they square off against the Detroit Pistons (20-53) on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Wizards
- The 104.4 points per game the Pistons average are 7.2 fewer points than the Wizards give up (111.6).
- When Detroit scores more than 111.6 points, it is 12-8.
- Washington is 15-6 when allowing fewer than 104.4 points.
- The Wizards' 108.2 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 112.4 the Pistons give up to opponents.
- Washington has put together a 17-7 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
- Detroit has a 12-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Pistons are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Wizards allow to opponents.
- Detroit has an 8-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- Washington is 20-12 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The Pistons leader in points and assists is Cade Cunningham, who puts up 17.1 points per game to go with 5.5 assists.
- Isaiah Stewart is Detroit's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 8.2 points per game.
- Saddiq Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pistons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Cunningham is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma is atop nearly all of the Wizards' leaderboards by collecting 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
- Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/15/2022
Heat
L 105-98
Away
3/17/2022
Magic
W 134-120
Away
3/19/2022
Cavaliers
L 113-109
Away
3/21/2022
Trail Blazers
L 119-115
Home
3/23/2022
Hawks
W 122-101
Home
3/25/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/27/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/29/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/31/2022
76ers
-
Home
4/1/2022
Thunder
-
Away
4/3/2022
Pacers
-
Away
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/16/2022
Nuggets
L 127-109
Home
3/18/2022
Knicks
L 100-97
Away
3/19/2022
Lakers
W 127-119
Home
3/21/2022
Rockets
L 115-97
Away
3/24/2022
Bucks
L 114-102
Away
3/25/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/27/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/29/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/30/2022
Magic
-
Home
4/1/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
4/3/2022
Celtics
-
Away