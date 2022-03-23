How to Watch Doc Redman at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doc Redman enters the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 coming off a 39th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Doc Redman at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +4000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Redman's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Redman has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Redman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+6
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
61
-1
$26,160
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
33
-7
$43,548
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)