How to Watch Doc Redman at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doc Redman will appear April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In his last tournament he finished 67th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting +2 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
How to Watch Doc Redman at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Redman's Recent Performance
- Redman has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Redman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
67
+2
$18,060
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
