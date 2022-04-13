How to Watch Doc Redman at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Doc Redman plays his shot off the tenth tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Doc Redman will appear April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In his last tournament he finished 67th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting +2 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

How to Watch Doc Redman at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Redman's Recent Performance

Redman has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Redman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 67 +2 $18,060 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.