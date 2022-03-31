Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Doc Redman plays his shot off the tenth tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Doc Redman hits the course in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Doc Redman at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +25000

Redman's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Redman has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Redman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +6 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 61 -1 $26,160

