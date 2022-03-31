How to Watch Doc Redman at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doc Redman hits the course in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
How to Watch Doc Redman at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
Redman's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Redman has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Redman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+6
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
61
-1
$26,160
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
