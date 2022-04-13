How to Watch Doug Ghim at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 20, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Doug Ghim plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the American Express golf tournament at Nicklaus Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links April 14-17, Doug Ghim will aim to build upon his last performance in the RBC Heritage. In 2021, he shot -7 and finished 33rd at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

How to Watch Doug Ghim at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Ghim's Recent Performance

Ghim has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Ghim has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

The last time Ghim golfed this course (2021), he finished 33rd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 6 -8 $675,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +6 $0

