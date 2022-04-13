How to Watch Doug Ghim at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links April 14-17, Doug Ghim will aim to build upon his last performance in the RBC Heritage. In 2021, he shot -7 and finished 33rd at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
How to Watch Doug Ghim at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Ghim's Recent Performance
- Ghim has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Ghim has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- The last time Ghim golfed this course (2021), he finished 33rd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
6
-8
$675,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+6
$0
