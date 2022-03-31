How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doug Ghim enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at TPC Sawgrass after a sixth-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +8000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Ghim's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last eight rounds.
- Ghim has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
6
-8
$675,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+6
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
49
-3
$20,869
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
