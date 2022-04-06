How to Watch Dustin Johnson at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 27, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Dustin Johnson hits his approach on the 14th and beat Dustin Johnson in the semifinal round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Dustin Johnson finished the weekend at , good for a fourth-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 seeking a higher finish.

How to Watch Dustin Johnson at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +1600

Johnson's Recent Performance

Johnson will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last eight rounds, Johnson has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Johnson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

He missed the cut the last time he played Augusta National Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 4 - $685,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 9 -7 $525,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +2 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 25 -9 $65,940

