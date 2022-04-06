How to Watch Dustin Johnson at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Dustin Johnson finished the weekend at , good for a fourth-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 seeking a higher finish.
How to Watch Dustin Johnson at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +1600
Johnson's Recent Performance
- Johnson will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last eight rounds, Johnson has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Johnson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- He missed the cut the last time he played Augusta National Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
4
-
$685,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
9
-7
$525,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
25
-9
$65,940
