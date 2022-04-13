How to Watch Dustin Johnson at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Dustin Johnson carded a 12th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 RBC Heritage aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Dustin Johnson at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Johnson's Recent Performance
- Johnson has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Johnson has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Johnson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Johnson last played this course in 2021, finishing 13th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
12
+1
$330,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
9
-7
$525,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
25
-9
$65,940
