How to Watch Dustin Johnson at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 27, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Dustin Johnson hits his approach on the 14th and beat Dustin Johnson in the semifinal round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Dustin Johnson carded a 12th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 RBC Heritage aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Dustin Johnson at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Johnson's Recent Performance

Johnson has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Johnson has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Johnson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Johnson last played this course in 2021, finishing 13th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 12 +1 $330,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 9 -7 $525,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +2 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 25 -9 $65,940

