How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dylan Frittelli enters play April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following an eighth-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Frittelli's Recent Performance
- Frittelli has made the cut in five straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time Frittelli golfed this course (2021), he placed 56th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
50
E
$50,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
26
-6
$85,800
