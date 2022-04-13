How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Dylan Frittelli plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Frittelli enters play April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following an eighth-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Frittelli's Recent Performance

Frittelli has made the cut in five straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time Frittelli golfed this course (2021), he placed 56th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 8 -9 $234,350 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 50 E $50,200 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 26 -6 $85,800

