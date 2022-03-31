How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Dylan Frittelli plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Frittelli hits the links in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 coming off a 50th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his most recent competition.

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +10000

+10000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Frittelli's Recent Performance

Frittelli will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Frittelli has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Frittelli has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 50 E $50,200 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 26 -6 $85,800 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.