How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dylan Frittelli hits the links in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 coming off a 50th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his most recent competition.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +10000
Frittelli's Recent Performance
- Frittelli will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Frittelli has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Frittelli has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
50
E
$50,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
26
-6
$85,800
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
