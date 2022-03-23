How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Dylan Wu missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +6500
Wu's Recent Performance
- Wu has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last eight rounds.
- Wu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
59
-4
$19,749
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
