How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 14, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Dylan Wu putts on the 10th hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Dylan Wu missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +6500

Wu's Recent Performance

Wu has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last eight rounds.

Wu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +3 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 30 +2 $43,133 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 59 -4 $19,749 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC +1 $0

