How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Dylan Wu posted a 56th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Valero Texas Open trying for a better finish.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
Wu's Recent Performance
- Wu has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.
- Wu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
56
-2
$8,621
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
59
-4
$19,749
How To Watch
