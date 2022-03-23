How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Emiliano Grillo reacts to his putt on the 14th green during the third round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course March 24-27, Emiliano Grillo will look to improve upon his last performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2020, he shot -9 and placed 21st at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead).

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +3500

Grillo's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Grillo has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Grillo has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Grillo last played this course in 2020, placing 21st in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +15 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 21 -7 $125,880 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC E $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC E $0

