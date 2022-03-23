How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course March 24-27, Emiliano Grillo will look to improve upon his last performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2020, he shot -9 and placed 21st at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead).
How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +3500
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Grillo's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Grillo has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Grillo has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Grillo last played this course in 2020, placing 21st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+15
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
21
-7
$125,880
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
E
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)