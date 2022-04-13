How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Emiliano Grillo plays his shot on the 8th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed second in this tournament a year ago, Emiliano Grillo has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina April 14-17.

How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Grillo's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Grillo has finished below par once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Grillo has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

In his last appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Grillo placed second on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +15 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 21 -7 $125,880 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC E $0

