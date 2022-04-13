How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed second in this tournament a year ago, Emiliano Grillo has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina April 14-17.
How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Grillo's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Grillo has finished below par once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Grillo has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- In his last appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Grillo placed second on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+15
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
21
-7
$125,880
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)