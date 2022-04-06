How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Erik Van Rooyen posted a 60th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Masters Tournament trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +25000
Van Rooyen's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Van Rooyen has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last six rounds.
- Van Rooyen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- The last time he competed at Augusta National Golf Club in 2020, Van Rooyen failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
60
-
$41,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+8
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
20
-13
$79,018
