How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Erik van Rooyen tees off on #8 during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Erik Van Rooyen posted a 60th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Masters Tournament trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +25000

Van Rooyen's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Van Rooyen has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last six rounds.

Van Rooyen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

The last time he competed at Augusta National Golf Club in 2020, Van Rooyen failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 60 - $41,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +8 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 39 -4 $45,000 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 20 -13 $79,018

