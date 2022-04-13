How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links April 14-17, Erik Van Rooyen will try to improve upon his last performance in the RBC Heritage. In 2020, he shot -14 and finished 21st at Augusta National Golf Club.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Van Rooyen's Recent Performance
- Van Rooyen has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Van Rooyen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Van Rooyen last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2020 and finished 21st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+8
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
20
-13
$79,018
Regional restrictions apply.
