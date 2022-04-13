How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Erik van Rooyen tees off on #8 during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links April 14-17, Erik Van Rooyen will try to improve upon his last performance in the RBC Heritage. In 2020, he shot -14 and finished 21st at Augusta National Golf Club.

How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Van Rooyen's Recent Performance

Van Rooyen has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Van Rooyen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Van Rooyen last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2020 and finished 21st in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +8 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 39 -4 $45,000 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 20 -13 $79,018

Regional restrictions apply.