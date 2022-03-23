How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Fabian Gomez finished 41st in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2020, shooting a -6 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 24-27 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +20000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Gomez's Recent Performance
- Gomez has finished below par three times and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Gomez has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Gomez last played at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020 and placed 41st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
50
-4
$9,317
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+9
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)