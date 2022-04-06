How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Francesco Molinari looks for better results in the 2022 Masters Tournament after he took 52nd shooting +9 in this tournament a year ago at Augusta National Golf Club.
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +25000
Molinari's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Molinari has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Molinari has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- The last time Molinari played this course (2021), he placed 52nd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
42
-2
$73,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
55
-2
$27,600
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
43
-4
$26,705
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
62
-3
$18,480
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
