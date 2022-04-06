How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 18, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Francesco Molinari plays his shot from the rough on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Francesco Molinari looks for better results in the 2022 Masters Tournament after he took 52nd shooting +9 in this tournament a year ago at Augusta National Golf Club.

How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +25000

Molinari's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Molinari has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Molinari has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

The last time Molinari played this course (2021), he placed 52nd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +10 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 42 -2 $73,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 55 -2 $27,600 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 43 -4 $26,705 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 62 -3 $18,480

