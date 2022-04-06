How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Gary Woodland putts onto the green on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Woodland hits the links April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following an eighth-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +10000

Woodland's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Woodland has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Woodland has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Woodland last played this course in 2021, placing 40th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 8 -9 $234,350 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 21 -9 $85,020 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +6 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 5 -3 $463,500 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 5 -4 $309,000

