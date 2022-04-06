How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Gary Woodland hits the links April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following an eighth-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +10000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Woodland's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Woodland has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Woodland has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Woodland last played this course in 2021, placing 40th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
21
-9
$85,020
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
5
-3
$463,500
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
5
-4
$309,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)