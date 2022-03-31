How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 26th in this tournament a year ago, Gary Woodland has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas March 31 - April 3.
How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +3000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Woodland's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Woodland has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Woodland has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his last appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Woodland finished 26th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
21
-9
$85,020
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
5
-3
$463,500
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
5
-4
$309,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
