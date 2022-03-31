How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Gary Woodland plays his shot from the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 26th in this tournament a year ago, Gary Woodland has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas March 31 - April 3.

How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +3000

Woodland's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Woodland has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Woodland has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his last appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Woodland finished 26th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 21 -9 $85,020 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +6 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 5 -3 $463,500 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 5 -4 $309,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC -1 $0

