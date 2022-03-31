Skip to main content

How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Gary Woodland plays his shot from the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 26th in this tournament a year ago, Gary Woodland has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas March 31 - April 3.

How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Valero Texas Open

  • Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
  • Odds to Win: +3000
  Start with a 7-day free trial!

Woodland's Recent Performance

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Woodland has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Woodland has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
  • In his last appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Woodland finished 26th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

21

-9

$85,020

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+6

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

5

-3

$463,500

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

5

-4

$309,000

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

MC

-1

$0

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Valero Texas Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
