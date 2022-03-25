How to Watch Warriors at Hawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Warriors are set to travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks in an intriguing Friday night NBA matchup.

The 2021-22 NBA regular season has come and gone so quickly and there are just a handful of games remaining before the playoffs. With that in mind, the rush is now on for teams to pick up wins to move up in the playoff seedings or simply get into the postseason altogether. One intriguing game to watch on Friday night will feature the Warriors traveling to Atlanta to take on the Hawks.

How to Watch the Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live stream the Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Warriors hold a 48-25 record and are still an NBA Finals favorite for many fans. However, they have struggled of late and have lost three out of their last four games. In their last game, the Warriors were able to right the ship a bit with a big 118-104 win over the Heat.

On the other side of the court, the Hawks are still very much fighting for postseason positioning. As of right now, Atlanta is 36-37, which is good enough for the last spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. The Hawks are coming off of a tough 122-101 loss against the Pistons.

This should be an entertaining game to watch between two very talented teams. The Warriors are the better team on paper and are favored to win, but the Hawks are going to put up a big-time fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

