How to Watch Warriors at Bulls

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in NBA action, the Warriors will travel to Chicago for an intriguing showdown against the Bulls.

There will be quite a few good games for fans to watch on Friday night in NBA action. While there are quite a few games to watch, there is one in particular that fans should try not to miss. That game will feature the Warriors hitting the road to take on the Bulls in Chicago.

How to Watch the Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Warriors are 30-11 and are one of the best teams in the NBA. They have Klay Thompson back on the court and are looking to get back to being an NBA Finals contender. Golden State is fresh off of a rough 119-99 smackdown loss against the Bucks.

On the other side of the floor, the Bulls are looking like a top-notch contender in the Eastern Conference. They come into this game with a strong 27-12 record. In their last outing, the Bulls ended up losing to the Nets in blowout fashion by a final score of 138-112.

Both of these teams are looking to rebound from tough losses. They are also both legitimate NBA Finals contenders at this stage of the season. Fans should make sure to watch this one to see who comes out on top.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
Time
8:00
PM/ET
