How to Watch Warriors at Mavericks

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stephen Curry and the Warriors will face off against Luka Dončić and the Mavericks in a huge matchup Wednesday night.

The Warriors and Mavericks are set to square off Wednesday night in what should be an extremely entertaining matchup. Stephen Curry and Luka Dončić are two of the biggest superstars in the game and will face off against each other tonight. Fans won't want to miss this action.

How to Watch the Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream the Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Warriors hold a 29-7 record and are once again looking like an NBA Finals favorite. Golden State has done that without star shooting guard Klay Thompson, who is scheduled to make his return to the court in the very near future. This team is going to be a handful come playoff time if they stay healthy.

On the other side of the court, the Mavericks are 19-18 ahead of this game. Dallas has not gotten off to the start it would have liked this year, but the Mavs are still a dangerous team. Jason Kidd and Co. need to find some consistency and string a few wins together.

This is the kind of game that fans don't get to watch every single day. You won't want to miss it. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big-time victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

