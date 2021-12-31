Skip to main content
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    If Round 2 is anywhere near as fun as Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets, buckle up.
    The Warriors (27-7) have been terrific all season, as even in their losses, the games are exciting, just like earlier this week against the Nuggets (17-16) that ended in a thriller. The teams are playing a home-and-home with the scene shifting to the Pepsi Center in Denver where the Nuggets have the opportunity to win both games.

    Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Watch Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Warriors nearly came back from being down by 24 points behind Stephen Curry’s 21 second-half points, but fell just short:

    In that game, the Nuggets built their lead with strong defense, holding the Warriors to 36 points on 38-23-28 splits. The Warriors missed 10 free throws in the first half, and for a team that shoots 74.8% from the line this season, those missed free throws dug the hole even deeper.

    Nikola Jokic and Will Barton combined for 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, carrying the offense in the first half.

    Then, in the second half, the Warriors, led by Curry, woke up on both sides of the ball. He exploded for 21 points (5-of-9 from three, 6-for-7 from the line) with rookie Jonathan Kuminga stepping up off the bench with seven big points.

    The Warriors played without Draymond Green, their engine on both ends of the floor. In three games without Green this season the Warriors have gone 1-2 overall.

    Green could be eligible to play if he passes two COVID-19 tests in a 24 hour period or is sidelined for at least six days.

    This game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Nuggets.

