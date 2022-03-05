How to Watch Warriors at Lakers

On Saturday night in NBA action, the Warriors and Lakers will face off in what should be a very entertaining matchup.

Coming into the 2021-22 NBA season, both the Warriors and Lakers were expected to be serious contenders in the West. Golden State has lived up to the hype but Los Angeles has not. Tonight, these two teams will face off in what should be a very entertaining game, with a lot on the line for the Lakers.

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ABC (KTVX - Salt Lake City)

Prior to tonight's game, the Warriors are still one of the top NBA Finals contenders in the league. Golden State holds a 43-20 record, but has shown some weaknesses since the All-Star break. Last time out, the Warriors ended up losing to the Mavericks by a final score of 122-113 to mark their third straight loss.

On the other side of the court, LeBron James and the Lakers have struggled mightily this year. The trade for Russell Westbrook has backfired in a major way, and coming into this game, the Lakers are just 27-35. Los Angeles is in danger of missing the play-in tournament even and needs to figure out a way to get its season back on track.

This is an important game for the Lakers, although the Warriors are by far the better team. Both of these teams have tons of talent, which makes this must-watch basketball. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the win.

