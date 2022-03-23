How to Watch Warriors at Heat

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Warriors travels to Miami to take on the Heat as both contenders look to get back on track.

Both of these squads are coming off some of their most feeble performances of the season. Both the Warriors and Heat have 47-25 records coming into this game. For the Heat, that is good enough for first in the Eastern Conference. For the Warriors, it is good enough for third in the West as they sit 11 games back of the first-place Suns. Both will need to rebound quick so they don't slide with just a couple of weeks to go in the regular season. 

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream the Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Golden State's loss last night to the Orlando Magic was most puzzling. Yes, they lost Steph Curry to an ankle injury in a game against the Celtics. But there really is no excuse to lose to the worst team in basketball. This roster is still too good to even without Curry. With the loss, the Suns clinched the division and at this point, the Warriors are just looking to maintain the third seed. They've lost three in a row, including to the Spurs and Magic. There is a little cause for concern but beating the best team in the East will give this team a bit of confidence that they can win without Curry.

The Heat's last game wasn't that much better. They lost to Philadelphia, granted, but they didn't show up against a Sixers squad without Joel Embiid and James Harden. Tyrese Maxey stepped up in a huge way, scoring 28 points and leading Philly to the 113-106 win. Golden State has the most to gain with this matchup to stop its losing streak, but both could use this momentum boost to solidify their chances for true contention for a championship. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

