How to Watch Warriors at Bucks

On Thursday night, a huge NBA showdown between the Warriors and Bucks will take place in Milwaukee.

The 2021-22 NBA season continues on Thursday with some great matchups for fans to choose from. One of the marquee matchups will feature the Warriors traveling to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks.

How to Watch the Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Warriors are 30-10 and are looking like one of the top NBA Finals contenders in the NBA. Klay Thompson is back and no one knows what the future could hold for this team. In their last outing, Golden State ended up losing to the Grizzlies by a final score of 116-108.

On the other side of the court, the Bucks hold a 26-17 record entering this game. They have shown flashes of being the NBA Finals winners that they were last season, but they still need to find more consistency. Milwaukee is fresh off of a tough 103-99 loss against the Hornets in their last game.

Both of these teams are loaded with star talent and should put on a great show for the fans. These are the kinds of games that an NBA Finals contender needs to win. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

