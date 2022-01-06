How to Watch Warriors at Pelicans

The Warriors look to bounce back from an 82-point effort against the Mavericks when they visit the Pelicans on Thursday night.

The Warriors are undoubtedly still the best team in the league and will likely get very far once the playoffs roll around.

That's why it was so bizarre to see them only score 82 points against the Mavericks last night. Granted, the Mavs seem to be hitting a rhythm, taking down the Nuggets and Golden State in consecutive nights, and they're rising rapidly in the Western Conference. But still... 82 points?

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans game on fuboTV:

Luka Dončić scored 26, and Dallas came out to play in honor of the greatest player in franchise history when the team retired Dirk Nowitzki's number. The Warriors had Steph Curry on the floor, but it was Andrew Wiggins leading the team in points with 17. Maybe these are the type of slow start games that Klay Thompson can help even out when he returns from injury.

The Warriors have to forget about all of that quickly as they move on to play the Pelicans.

The Warriors will still be the favorites in this one, but they can't take the Pelicans for granted. While New Orleans still doesn't have the record it wants, it has largely rebounded from its rough start with Brandon Ingram looking like everything fans expected from him in Los Angeles. The Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson for the foreseeable future, so this game will still be an uphill battle.

Is this where the Warriors get back to business?

