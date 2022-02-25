How to Watch Warriors at Trail Blazers

The Warriors look to keep rolling and get a third win over the Trail Blazers this season on Thursday night.

There is nothing that the Warriors (42-17) have done this season that hasn’t come up positive for them. They started off as one of the best teams in the NBA without Klay Thompson, continued winning after Draymond Green went out with an injury and stole the show at the All-Star Game with Stephen Curry winning MVP. They kick off the final leg of the season against a very scrappy Trail Blazers team that, despite injuries and trades, is in the hunt for the play-in tournament.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Watch Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Curry added another feather to his cap with the All-Star MVP over the weekend and a modest 16 made three-pointers:

So far this season, Golden State is 28-6 with Green in the lineup with him collecting three double-doubles and one triple-double. More importantly, Green is the leader of the team on both ends of the floor, giving them balance and an engine.

Since he went down with a back injury, the team has gone 15-10, including a great nine-game winning streak.

A huge help in this run has been getting Thompson back on the court. He has slowly gotten back to being the Splash Brother he was before missing two straight seasons, putting up 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game on 42-37-93 splits.

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga has also stepped up and earned a starting slot averaging 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in his last eight games.

For Portland, it has won its last four games overall without All-NBA star Damian Lillard (abdomen) and C.J. McCollum (traded to the Pelicans). Anfernee Simons has stepped up, averaging 30.3 points and 6.3 assists per game looking like another version of Lillard or McCollum.

Regional restrictions may apply.