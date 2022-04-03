How to Watch Warriors at Kings

On Sunday night in NBA action, the Warriors will travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings.

The NBA schedule is packed with good matchups on Sunday and fans will have no shortage of games to watch. With the regular season almost over, teams are looking to finish the season strong either to improve their playoff positioning or head into the offseason with a good feeling. One matchup to watch tonight will feature the Warriors taking on the Kings in Sacramento.

How to Watch the Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Warriors are 49-29 and are looking once again like a serious contender in the Western Conference. Stephen Curry is still dealing with an injury, but Golden State is hoping that he will be good to go to start the playoffs. The Warriors are coming off of a big 111-107 win over the Jazz in their last outing.

On the other side of the court, the Kings have struggled through yet another disappointing season. Sacramento holds a 29-49 record and has already been eliminated from playoff contention by a long shot. In their last game, the Kings ended up beating the Rockets by a final score of 122-117.

While the Warriors are favored to win this game, the Kings are not a team to take lightly. Sacramento might have struggled this season, but the team still has good talent on its roster. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.