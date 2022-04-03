How to Watch Warriors at Kings

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday night in NBA action, the Warriors will travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings.

The NBA schedule is packed with good matchups on Sunday and fans will have no shortage of games to watch. With the regular season almost over, teams are looking to finish the season strong either to improve their playoff positioning or head into the offseason with a good feeling. One matchup to watch tonight will feature the Warriors taking on the Kings in Sacramento.

How to Watch the Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Warriors are 49-29 and are looking once again like a serious contender in the Western Conference. Stephen Curry is still dealing with an injury, but Golden State is hoping that he will be good to go to start the playoffs. The Warriors are coming off of a big 111-107 win over the Jazz in their last outing.

On the other side of the court, the Kings have struggled through yet another disappointing season. Sacramento holds a 29-49 record and has already been eliminated from playoff contention by a long shot. In their last game, the Kings ended up beating the Rockets by a final score of 122-117.

While the Warriors are favored to win this game, the Kings are not a team to take lightly. Sacramento might have struggled this season, but the team still has good talent on its roster. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18005939
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Kraken

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_18009438
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Kings

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_18008041
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Angels

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
USATSI_17999613
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Cubs at Guardians

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Grammy Awards
entertainment

How to Watch 64th Annual Grammy Awards

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
USATSI_18005713
Women's College Basketball

UConn vs. South Carolina NCAA Women's National Championship

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago1006596387h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Pachuca

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1005375387h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy