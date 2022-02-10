How to Watch Warriors at Jazz

The Warriors can get the season series win outright over the Jazz tonight when they face off on Wednesday.

On the same day that the Jazz (33-21) traded away fan favorite and Sixth Man of the Year candidate Joe Ingles, they take on the Warriors (41-13), who have had their number all season. This year, Golden State is 2-0 against Utah, winning in a high-scoring game and in a defensive grind. Can Utah get a win over Golden State this season and end its nine-game winning streak?

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Golden State is 2-0 against Utah, including a defensive grind in their win two weeks ago (94-92) behind 20 points from Jordan Poole:

In their first game of the season, Golden State won 123-116 behind 28 points and nine assists from Stephen Curry and 24 points from Andrew Wiggins.

The second game was a defensive grind where Golden State came back to win with Jordan Poole dropping 20 points. They won both games in January without Draymond Green, showing the grit and toughness of the team.

Going back to last season, Golden State has won four straight against Utah.

During their nine-game winning streak that Golden State is on, they are scoring 116.1 points and giving up 105.3 points to opponents. They are shooting lights out with 49-41-82 splits.

On the other side for Utah, it is getting healthier and back on track, having won three games in a row.

This could be a Western Conference Finals preview or with how tough the conference is, a first or second-round battle.

