How to Watch Warriors at Jazz

    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Golden State Warriors got an extra day off with their last game postponed and now will take on the third-place Utah Jazz.
    The New Year starts off with a bang as the top seed in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors (27-7) take on the third seeded Utah Jazz (25-9) in their first clash of the season. Last year the Warriors took two of the three games, with the last game being one of the best games of last season.

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz today:

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

    Watch Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The last time these two teams stepped on a court together the Warriors edged the Jazz despite a strong comeback, behind Stephen Curry’s 36 points:

    The Warriors have enjoyed an extra, unplanned day off as their game against the Nuggets was postponed due to Health and Safety protocols with the Nuggets. Now, entering the new year and almost the second half of the season, two of the best four or five teams in the entire league square off.

    This season the Warriors have the No. 1 scoring defense in the NBA (100.9 opponents points per game) and the No. 7 scoring offense (110.9 points per game) with the No. 2 net rating in the league (+10.1).

    On the other side the Jazz are the exact inverse with the No. 7 scoring defense (105.6 opponents points per game) and the No. 1 scoring offense (115.9 points per game) with the No. 1 net rating (+10.4).

    Only the Suns are also in the Top 7 in both categories this season.

    The star match-up between Donovan Mitchell (25.4 points and 5.0 assists per game) and Curry (27.7 points, 5.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds), with Rudy Gobert (14.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks) and Draymond Green (7.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks) on the defensive end should make this a thrilling way to ring in the new year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
