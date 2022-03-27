How to Watch Warriors at Wizards

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden State Warriors look to get back on track and sweep the Washington Wizards today.

The Warriors (48-26) are trying to hold onto the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference after seeing their electric start slide back to reality after injuries to both Draymond Green and more recently, Stephen Curry. They take on a middling Wizards (31-42) to inch closer to 50 wins, keep pace with the Grizzlies and try to continue to ward off the rest of the conference here today.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Watch Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Golden State cruised to a win 12 days ago against Washington (126-112), but with a video game mode Stephen Curry going for 47 points:

This season the stars on Golden State have been playing tag and staggering not their minutes in games, but their games in the season.

The game that Klay Thompson debuted marked the first game that Draymond Green left to recover from injury and then two games after Green returned, Stephen Curry left with an injury. All three have shared the court for real minutes zero times this season.

Since Curry went down, Golden State is 1-3 overall, but have seen Jordan Poole step up as a leader on offense. He is averaging 27.0 points, 7.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game on 45-42-100 splits. Thompson has only played in three of those games (all three losses) and put up 25.3 points and 4.0 rebounds on 46-48-100 splits.

When fully healthy, this Golden State team has the potential to beat any team on any night, but with only eight games left on the schedule before the playoffs, they have very little to no time to get a rhythm before the playoffs begin.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
