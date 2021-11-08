Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (4-6) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (8-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Chase Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Chase Center
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Hawks
- The Warriors record 113.9 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 110.0 the Hawks allow.
- When Golden State scores more than 110.0 points, it is 6-0.
- When Atlanta gives up fewer than 113.9 points, it is 4-1.
- The Hawks put up an average of 107.8 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 100.2 the Warriors give up.
- Atlanta has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 100.2 points.
- Golden State is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 107.8 points.
- This season, the Warriors have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
- Golden State is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Hawks have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- Atlanta is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.7 boards and distributes 7.1 assists per game to go with a 8.3 PPG scoring average.
- Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 25.1 per game while tacking on 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Green in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks' Trae Young racks up enough points (23.3 per game) and assists (9.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Clint Capela's stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 10.4 points and 0.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.2 per game).
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/28/2021
Grizzlies
L 104-101
Home
10/30/2021
Thunder
W 103-82
Home
11/3/2021
Hornets
W 114-92
Home
11/5/2021
Pelicans
W 126-85
Home
11/7/2021
Rockets
W 120-107
Home
11/8/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/10/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/12/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/14/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/16/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/18/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
76ers
L 122-94
Away
11/1/2021
Wizards
W 118-111
Home
11/3/2021
Nets
L 117-108
Away
11/4/2021
Jazz
L 116-98
Home
11/6/2021
Suns
L 121-117
Away
11/8/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/9/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/12/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/14/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/15/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/17/2021
Celtics
-
Home