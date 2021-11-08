Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Nov 7, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) chases after a loose ball during the first quarter Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (4-6) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (8-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Chase Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Hawks

Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021

Monday, November 8, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Hawks

The Warriors record 113.9 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 110.0 the Hawks allow.

When Golden State scores more than 110.0 points, it is 6-0.

When Atlanta gives up fewer than 113.9 points, it is 4-1.

The Hawks put up an average of 107.8 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 100.2 the Warriors give up.

Atlanta has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 100.2 points.

Golden State is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 107.8 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.

Golden State is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Hawks have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

Atlanta is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.7 boards and distributes 7.1 assists per game to go with a 8.3 PPG scoring average.

Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 25.1 per game while tacking on 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Green in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks' Trae Young racks up enough points (23.3 per game) and assists (9.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Clint Capela's stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 10.4 points and 0.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.2 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/28/2021 Grizzlies L 104-101 Home 10/30/2021 Thunder W 103-82 Home 11/3/2021 Hornets W 114-92 Home 11/5/2021 Pelicans W 126-85 Home 11/7/2021 Rockets W 120-107 Home 11/8/2021 Hawks - Home 11/10/2021 Timberwolves - Home 11/12/2021 Bulls - Home 11/14/2021 Hornets - Away 11/16/2021 Nets - Away 11/18/2021 Cavaliers - Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule