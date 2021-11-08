Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 7, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) chases after a loose ball during the first quarter Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (4-6) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (8-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Chase Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Hawks

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Hawks

    • The Warriors record 113.9 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 110.0 the Hawks allow.
    • When Golden State scores more than 110.0 points, it is 6-0.
    • When Atlanta gives up fewer than 113.9 points, it is 4-1.
    • The Hawks put up an average of 107.8 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 100.2 the Warriors give up.
    • Atlanta has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 100.2 points.
    • Golden State is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 107.8 points.
    • This season, the Warriors have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
    • Golden State is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
    • The Hawks have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
    • Atlanta is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.7 boards and distributes 7.1 assists per game to go with a 8.3 PPG scoring average.
    • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 25.1 per game while tacking on 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
    • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Green in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The Hawks' Trae Young racks up enough points (23.3 per game) and assists (9.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela's stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 10.4 points and 0.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.2 per game).

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/28/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 104-101

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Thunder

    W 103-82

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Hornets

    W 114-92

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Pelicans

    W 126-85

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Rockets

    W 120-107

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    76ers

    L 122-94

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Wizards

    W 118-111

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Nets

    L 117-108

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Jazz

    L 116-98

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Suns

    L 121-117

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    8
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

