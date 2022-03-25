Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (48-25) face the Atlanta Hawks (36-37) on Friday, March 25, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Hawks

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Hawks

Hawks vs Warriors Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hawks

-2.5

221.5 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Warriors

  • The Hawks average 7.8 more points per game (112.8) than the Warriors give up (105.0).
  • When Atlanta puts up more than 105.0 points, it is 34-20.
  • Golden State is 40-13 when giving up fewer than 112.8 points.
  • The Warriors' 111.0 points per game are just 1.2 fewer points than the 112.2 the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • Golden State is 32-7 when it scores more than 112.2 points.
  • Atlanta is 21-12 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Hawks are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at eighth.
  • The Hawks average 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 more rebounds than the Warriors grab per game (9.8).
  • The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 18th.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 28.1 points per game to go with 9.5 assists.
  • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.6 points a contest.
  • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
  • The Atlanta steals leader is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Curry's points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Warriors' leaderboards.
  • Kevon Looney is at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard with 7.6 rebounds per game. He also scores 6.2 points and adds 2.0 assists per game.
  • Curry hits 4.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Warriors.
  • Curry (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Andrew Wiggins (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
windy city bulls
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17597128
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night Smackdown!

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17962452
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Western Washington vs. Glenville State Women's Division II National Championship

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17629898
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
QUINNIPIAC HOCKEY
College Hockey

How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
hockey fans
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Manitoba Moose at Chicago Wolves

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_17955399
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Hawks

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball as Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Heat

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy