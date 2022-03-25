Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (48-25) face the Atlanta Hawks (36-37) on Friday, March 25, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Hawks

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: State Farm Arena

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -2.5 221.5 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Warriors

The Hawks average 7.8 more points per game (112.8) than the Warriors give up (105.0).

When Atlanta puts up more than 105.0 points, it is 34-20.

Golden State is 40-13 when giving up fewer than 112.8 points.

The Warriors' 111.0 points per game are just 1.2 fewer points than the 112.2 the Hawks allow to opponents.

Golden State is 32-7 when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Atlanta is 21-12 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Hawks are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at eighth.

The Hawks average 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 more rebounds than the Warriors grab per game (9.8).

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 18th.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 28.1 points per game to go with 9.5 assists.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.6 points a contest.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

The Atlanta steals leader is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch