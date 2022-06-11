Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after guard Jaylen Brown (7) blocks a shot by the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter during game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will face the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Celtics

  • Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: TD Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Warriors

  • The 111.8 points per game the Celtics score are 6.3 more points than the Warriors allow (105.5).
  • Boston has a 41-12 record when scoring more than 105.5 points.
  • When Golden State gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 43-13.
  • The Warriors' 111.0 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • Golden State has put together a 45-12 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.
  • Boston is 42-13 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Warriors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fourth.
  • The Celtics average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Warriors pull down per game (9.8).
  • The Warriors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.9 assists in each contest.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Stephen Curry averages 25.5 points and adds 6.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Warriors' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Kevon Looney's stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 6.0 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Curry hits 4.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Warriors.
  • Curry (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Andrew Wiggins (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

