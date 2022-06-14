Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/13/2022

May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and forward Sam Hauser (30) celebrate after the Celtics beat the Miami Heat in game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors will face the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022

Monday, June 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Celtics

The 111.0 points per game the Warriors average are 6.5 more points than the Celtics give up (104.5).

When Golden State scores more than 104.5 points, it is 45-12.

Boston has a 42-13 record when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Celtics score 6.3 more points per game (111.8) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (105.5).

When it scores more than 105.5 points, Boston is 41-12.

Golden State is 43-13 when it gives up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Warriors make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Golden State has a 45-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Celtics have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

Boston is 43-13 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.

Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.9 points per game. He also pulls down 8.0 rebounds and dishes out 4.4 assists per game.

Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.9 per game.

Tatum is consistent from three-point range and leads the Celtics with 3.0 made threes per game.

Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/26/2022 Mavericks W 120-110 Home 6/2/2022 Celtics L 120-108 Home 6/5/2022 Celtics W 107-88 Home 6/8/2022 Celtics L 116-100 Away 6/10/2022 Celtics W 107-97 Away 6/13/2022 Celtics - Home 6/16/2022 Celtics - Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule