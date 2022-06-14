Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/13/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors will face the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Celtics
- The 111.0 points per game the Warriors average are 6.5 more points than the Celtics give up (104.5).
- When Golden State scores more than 104.5 points, it is 45-12.
- Boston has a 42-13 record when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Celtics score 6.3 more points per game (111.8) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (105.5).
- When it scores more than 105.5 points, Boston is 41-12.
- Golden State is 43-13 when it gives up fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Warriors make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Golden State has a 45-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Celtics have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- Boston is 43-13 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.
- Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.9 points per game. He also pulls down 8.0 rebounds and dishes out 4.4 assists per game.
- Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.9 per game.
- Tatum is consistent from three-point range and leads the Celtics with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/26/2022
Mavericks
W 120-110
Home
6/2/2022
Celtics
L 120-108
Home
6/5/2022
Celtics
W 107-88
Home
6/8/2022
Celtics
L 116-100
Away
6/10/2022
Celtics
W 107-97
Away
6/13/2022
Celtics
-
Home
6/16/2022
Celtics
-
Away
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/29/2022
Heat
W 100-96
Away
6/2/2022
Warriors
W 120-108
Away
6/5/2022
Warriors
L 107-88
Away
6/8/2022
Warriors
W 116-100
Home
6/10/2022
Warriors
L 107-97
Home
6/13/2022
Warriors
-
Away
6/16/2022
Warriors
-
Home
How To Watch
June
13
2022
Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)