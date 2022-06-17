Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are meeting in the NBA Finals, with a decisive Game 6 next to come. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Celtics

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: TD Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Warriors

  • The Celtics average 111.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up.
  • When Boston puts up more than 105.5 points, it is 41-12.
  • Golden State has a 43-13 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Warriors score 6.5 more points per game (111.0) than the Celtics allow (104.5).
  • When it scores more than 104.5 points, Golden State is 45-12.
  • Boston's record is 42-13 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Celtics are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank seventh.
  • The Celtics average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Warriors pull down per game (9.8).
  • The Warriors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.9 assists in each contest.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
  • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors' Stephen Curry puts up enough points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Kevon Looney's stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 6.0 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Curry is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Warriors, hitting 4.5 threes per game.
  • Curry (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Andrew Wiggins (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics vs. Warriors Stats and Ranks

Celtics RankCeltics StatWarriors StatWarriors Rank

15th

46.6

Field Goal %

46.9

8th

1st

43.4

Field Goal % Allowed

43.8

2nd

14th

2036

Assists

2223

5th

14th

1070

Turnovers

1174

29th

19th

591

Steals

719

4th

2nd

478

Blocks

372

18th

How To Watch

June
16
2022

Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

