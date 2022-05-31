May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) scores after being fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) in the third quarter of game one of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are meeting in the NBA Finals, with Game 1 coming up. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Celtics

Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Thursday, June 2, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Celtics

The Warriors score 111.0 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow.

Golden State has a 45-12 record when scoring more than 104.5 points.

When Boston gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 42-13.

The Celtics score an average of 111.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up.

When it scores more than 105.5 points, Boston is 41-12.

Golden State is 43-13 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.

The Warriors are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Celtics allow to opponents.

Golden State has a 45-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Celtics' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (43.8%).

This season, Boston has a 43-13 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.

Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6.0 points per game.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.9 points per game. He also pulls down 8.0 rebounds and racks up 4.4 assists per game.

The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.0 points and 2.0 assists per game) and Marcus Smart with 5.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).

Tatum is consistent from deep and leads the Celtics with 3.0 made threes per game.

Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 2.2 per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Mavericks W 112-87 Home 5/20/2022 Mavericks W 126-117 Home 5/22/2022 Mavericks W 109-100 Away 5/24/2022 Mavericks L 119-109 Away 5/26/2022 Mavericks W 120-110 Home 6/2/2022 Celtics - Home 6/5/2022 Celtics - Home 6/8/2022 Celtics - Away 6/10/2022 Celtics - Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule