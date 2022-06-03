Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) battle for a loose ball during the second half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are playing in the NBA Finals, with Game 2 next to come. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Celtics

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: Chase Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Celtics

  • The Warriors score 111.0 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up.
  • Golden State has a 45-12 record when scoring more than 104.5 points.
  • Boston has a 42-13 record when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Celtics score an average of 111.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up to opponents.
  • Boston has put together a 41-12 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
  • Golden State has a 43-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Warriors are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • In games Golden State shoots higher than 43.4% from the field, it is 45-12 overall.
  • The Celtics are shooting 46.6% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 43.8% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
  • Boston is 43-13 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.
  • Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6.0 points per game.
  • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.9 points per game. He also pulls down 8.0 rebounds and racks up 4.4 assists per game.
  • Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.9 per game.
  • Tatum is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Celtics, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/20/2022

Mavericks

W 126-117

Home

5/22/2022

Mavericks

W 109-100

Away

5/24/2022

Mavericks

L 119-109

Away

5/26/2022

Mavericks

W 120-110

Home

6/2/2022

Celtics

L 120-108

Home

6/5/2022

Celtics

-

Home

6/8/2022

Celtics

-

Away

6/10/2022

Celtics

-

Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/23/2022

Heat

W 102-82

Home

5/25/2022

Heat

W 93-80

Away

5/27/2022

Heat

L 111-103

Home

5/29/2022

Heat

W 100-96

Away

6/2/2022

Warriors

W 120-108

Away

6/5/2022

Warriors

-

Away

6/8/2022

Warriors

-

Home

6/10/2022

Warriors

-

Home

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

